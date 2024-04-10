STF Raid Nets 3 Drug Peddlers with Suspected Heroin and Nitrazepam Tablets

In a significant operation this morning, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam conducted a raid near Khanapara Flyover under the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station, resulting in the apprehension of three habitual drug peddlers, one of whom is a woman.
The raid, based on reliable intelligence inputs, led to the seizure of various incriminating items, including 55 vials suspected to contain heroin weighing approximately 74.5 grams, 7 tablets of Nitrazepam I.P. 10 mg, 5 empty vials, and Rs. 400 in cash.
The individuals apprehended in the operation have been identified as Sunita Basumatary (19) from Sawkuchi, Md. Sanydul Ali (19) from Bornighana village in Dhubri, and Md. Sukur Ali (29) from Satgaon Nopara.
While Sunita Basumatary hails from Basistha, Kamrup (M), Md. Sanydul Ali's present address is listed as C/O Ashraf Ali of Hatigaon, Kamrup (M), and Md. Sukur Ali is from Satgaon, Kamrup (M).
Necessary formalities are currently underway in connection with the apprehended individuals and the seized contraband.