Guwahati: NHAI Shifts to Nighttime Bituminous Work, Traffic Returns to Normal

The Traffic Management Advisory issued by the Office of the DCP Traffic, Guwahati, on April 9, 2025, has been updated following changes in road repair works.

Advertisment

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has removed the iron barricades near the Marwet Petrol Pump, the site of ongoing road repairs. As of today, the PQC (Pavement Quality Concrete) placement works have been halted, and the agency will shift to bituminous work instead. Consequently, normal traffic flow was observed throughout the day.

The bituminous work is scheduled to begin on April 12, 2025, and will be carried out in phases during nighttime hours.

In light of these changes, the traffic regulations enforced under the advisory dated April 9, 2025, have been lifted, and regular traffic movement has been restored.

The City Police extend their sincere thanks to the public for their support and cooperation during this period of traffic management.

Also Read: Lost in Traffic? Welcome to Khanapara’s Latest Escape Room Challenge!