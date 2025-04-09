Lost in Traffic? Welcome to Khanapara’s Latest Escape Room Challenge!

Severe traffic congestion brought Guwahati's Khanapara to a standstill on Wednesday, with vehicles stranded for hours due to ongoing road construction.

The jam extended from Jorabat to Khanapara, causing significant delays for commuters.

Vehicles traveling from Meghalaya to Assam were also caught in the gridlock, worsening the situation. Students from schools in the area faced major difficulties reaching their institutions.

Commuters expressed frustration over the mismanagement, blaming the National Highway Authority for the chaos. With no immediate relief in sight, the traffic situation remained critical throughout the day.

