Guwahati: Nigerian Woman Traveling On Fake Visa Held At Airport

A Nigerian national was detained at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) at Borjhar in Guwahati for traveling on a fake visa, reports emerged on Thursday.
As per initial reports, the Nigerian woman had arrived here in Guwahati on a fake visa and was detained by officials of the Bureau of Investigation last night.
The woman was identified as Bhadi Mikale had entered India with a passport numbered 17AL63261 and a visa numbered VJ7428631.
Last night, she had arrived in Guwahati on an Air Asia flight. At the airport, she was checked by Borjhar Police led by Bureau of Investigation and detained.
She was kept at Azara Police Station overnight and was produced before the court today after which she was remanded to judicial custody.
A tablet, a smartphone and her passport were seized from her possession by the officials.