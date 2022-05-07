Meghalaya Police Arrests 6 Nigerian Nationals

The Meghalaya Police arrested six Nigerian nationals who are wanted in a murder case in Mumbai. The national were arrested from Lad Umsaw in Ri-Bhoi district on Friday.

The police swung into action after getting a tipoff from Mumbai Police about the six Nigerian nationals who were entering Meghalaya with the intention to flee to Bangladesh through Dawki in West Jaintia Hills district.

All the six were travelling on a tourist sumo bearing registration number ML 10 B 9779.

The arrested persons have been identified as Eze Christopher Obasi (43), Ahukanna Chinonso (46), Obi Francis Osista (36), Okoro kelvin Chidozie (29), Emmanuel Agbeyi (37) and Osagiede Godstime (38).

The arrested Nigerians are wanted by the Mumbai Police in connection with Waliv Police Station CR Case Number 481/2022 under sections 302/364/201/323/143/147/149 Indian Penal Code.

