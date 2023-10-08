Guwahati: No Eviction Drive At ‘Khao Gali’ in Dighalipukhuri, But Mayor Says…!

Amid speculation about an eviction drive at 'Khao Gali' (food street) in Guwahati's Dighalipukhuri locality, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Mayor Mrigen Sarania informed on Sunday that no specific directives have been issued for 'Khao Gali' currently at the city, and that only an announcement has been made for the same.
There will be several ‘Khao Galis’ (food streets) at various localities in the city including the Dighalipukhuri area after the terms and conditions are issued officially, asserted the Mayor.
Sarania also stated that due to the recent chaotic situation at Dighalipukhuri following a fire incident at a food kiosk, of late, the GMC has made certain announcement on a microphone.
“There is nothing to worry about, all the youths engaged in running their food kiosks at the Dighalipukhuri area will be able to carry on with their food businesses once the directives are issued. They will have to strictly abide by the terms and conditions set by the GMC,” said the GMC Mayor.
The mayor further stated that there will be no eviction drive at Dighalipukhuri 'Khao Gali' for the time being.
On the other hand, highlighting about the recent urban flooding incident due to heavy downpour in Guwahati city, the Mayor stated that concerned authorities are trying to prevent artificial floods; around 160 drains have been cleaned by the public works department (PWD), whereas, GMC, itself has also cleared 60 drains and five rivers.
“Many people in the city's hills dump plastic in the backyard of their residences, due to which plastic comes down in the rain. Certain individuals also throw garbage in the drains, thus, we appeal them to refrain from such acts. GMC will be strict against such people who are found to be involved in dumping garbage in sewers,” added GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania.
Meanwhile, the Mayor also urged the citizens of Guwahati to inform Municipal Corporation by clicking photos when they see garbage dumpers in their areas.