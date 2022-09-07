Guwahati-North Guwahati Ferry Service Suspended

The Guwahati-North Guwahati ferry service has been suspended from Wednesday amid the rising water level in the Brahmaputra River.

According to reports, all the three ghats in Guwahati have been submerged under water and the ferry services will remain suspended till the ghats gets renovated.

The commuters are in dilemma due to the suspension of the ferry service as this is the only mode of communication the people of North Guwahati prefer to visit Guwahati.

However, they can opt for the ropeway service till the ferry service resumed, the Inland Waterways authority suggested.