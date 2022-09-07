Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi To Stay In Container For 150 Days

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be staying in a container for the next 150 days as part of the party’s 'Bharat Jodo Yatra’ starting from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumar today.

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was launched on Wednesday in which Rahul Gandhi will start the 3,570 km journey lasting about 150 days from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

As the party begins the nationwide yatra, some pertinent questions arise about the lodging and flooding of Rahul Gandhi. However, the party has made it clear that he will not stay in any hotel but rather will complete the entire journey in a simple manner.

Rahul Gandhi is going to stay in the container for the next 150 days. Sleeping beds, toilets and air-conditioners are also installed in some of the containers. During the journey, the temperature and environment will differ in many areas. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places.

"About 60 such containers have been prepared and sent to Kanyakumari where a village has been set up in which all these containers have been placed. The container will be parked in a new place every day in the shape of a village for night rest. Full-time Yatris who stay with Rahul Gandhi will eat together and stay close," a party official told ANI.

He further said that Gandhi considers the Bharat Jodo Yatra journey as a way to connect with the common people.

"So he wants to complete this entire journey in a simple way away from the glitz and glamour. Rahul Gandhi calls it a journey but political analysts consider it a preparation for 2024," the official added.

Earlier today, Gandhi attended a prayer meeting at the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial in Sriperumbudur.

Sriperumbudur is where his father Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a bomb blast on May 21, 1991, while campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.