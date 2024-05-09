Guwahati-North Guwahati Ferry Services Resume After 3 Days

Ferry services plying between Guwahati and North Guwahati banks of the Brahmaputra River resumed on Thursday after three days. The ferry services have not been operational since May 6.
Ferries were seen plying between the two banks carrying passengers early this morning. According to the information at hand, all three ghats - the middle section, the Rajaduar ghat, and the Majgaon ghat - were operational on Thursday.
Reports earlier claimed that the ferry services began from the Umananda ghat in Guwahati on Wednesday.
The ferry services had been suspended since Monday (May 6) due to a sudden rise in the water levels of the Brahmaputra River posing problems for the ferries.
According to reports, the Inland Water Transport Department of the Assam Government had decided to shut down the three river ferry ghats.
Chaos erupted between the daily commuters who travel via ferries to reach the other side. Sources said that the closure was initiated as repair work on the ferry ramps was not completed yet.