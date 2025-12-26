Guwahati - North Guwahati Ferry Services Suspended Amid Fog

As a precautionary safety measure, ferry services between Guwahati and North Guwahati were suspended on Friday.

Advertisment

Authorities cited poor visibility caused by heavy fog over the Brahmaputra as the main reason for the suspension. Officials stated that the decision was taken to ensure passenger safety and to prevent any possible mishaps on the river.

The suspension was announced by the Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department, citing poor visibility caused by thick fog over the Brahmaputra.

Notably, Guwahati has been experiencing dense fog since yesterday. Visibility has dropped to very low levels, making it difficult for people to see even a short distance ahead.

The fog appears to be much thicker in open areas, particularly over the Brahmaputra River. Unlike city roads, which are surrounded by buildings, shops, and houses, the river area is completely open with only water around.

This open environment allows the fog to become denser, reducing visibility far more than on regular roads. After a long spell of intense heat, Guwahati is finally experiencing colder days with the change in weather, Nature has offered an unexpected visual treat. Dense fog has covered parts of the city, creating a rare and beautiful view near the Brahmaputra Riverfront.



Many residents who went for morning walks along the newly launched riverfront walking area were pleasantly surprised. As the fog settled over the river, the surroundings appeared calm, mysterious, and almost dreamlike. The riverfront, usually vibrant and open, was wrapped in thick mist, offering a view that people rarely get to witness.