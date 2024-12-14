Dense Fog Disrupts Ferry Services in Majuli; Weather Warnings Issued Across NE

Ferry services in Majuli were severely disrupted due to dense fog, causing significant inconvenience for passengers on Saturday morning. Operations between Aphalamukh-Nemati and Dakhinpat-Nemati ghats were halted, with ferries unable to navigate through the foggy conditions.

No ferries have departed since 7:30 AM, with schedules for 7:30 AM, 8:00 AM, and 8:30 AM remaining incomplete.

Ferries with passengers onboard remain anchored at the ghats as the Inland Water Transport Department reports delays of over an hour for loading passengers.

Reduced water levels in the Brahmaputra River have further compounded the challenges for ferry operators.

Weather Conditions and Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported dry weather conditions across the Northeast, with shallow to moderate fog likely at isolated pockets over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next five days.

No significant change in minimum temperatures is expected in these regions during this period.

Dense Fog Warnings Issued

IMD has issued warnings for dense fog in isolated pockets across various northeastern states over the coming days:

Day 1 & Day 2: Dense fog likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Day 3: Dense fog likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Day 4: Dense fog likely over Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura.

Day 5: Dense fog likely over Meghalaya and Tripura.

These conditions may disrupt transportation and daily activities, urging citizens to exercise caution while travelling in affected areas.

Challenges Ahead

The combination of dense fog and low water levels in the Brahmaputra has raised operational concerns for ferry services in Majuli and beyond. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure passenger safety and resume normal services at the earliest.