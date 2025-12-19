Guwahati-North Guwahati Ferry Services Suspended for PM Modi Visit

The Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department has announced that ferry services between Guwahati and North Guwahati will remain suspended from Saturday, December 20, until 12 noon on Sunday, December 21. The suspension comes in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled two-day visit to Assam and the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme over the Brahmaputra River.

According to an official member of the Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department, ferry services connecting the three main Ghats between Guwahati and North Guwahati will be completely halted during this period. The department has cited security and logistical arrangements related to the Prime Minister’s visit as the primary reason for the suspension.

Another official from the department said that although detailed instructions regarding the event are yet to be formally communicated, the IWT team is actively involved in preparation for the high-profile programme. “Prime Minister Modi will be in Assam on December 20 and 21, and since a major programme is scheduled in our area, the department will be fully engaged in arrangements. Ferry services will remain closed on December 20 and until 12 noon on December 21,” the official stated.

The official further added that other services operated by the department, including those from Charaideo, will also support the event. Employees have expressed enthusiasm about participating in the arrangements and are working to ensure the programme is conducted smoothly.

