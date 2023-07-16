Guwahati-North Guwahati Ferry Services Suspended Temporarily

The Inland Water Transport Department has announced the suspension of Guwahati-North Guwahati ferry services starting today.
The decision was made in response to the rising water level of the Brahmaputra River. The suspension is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and to avoid any potential mishaps due to the increased water level.
The department will closely monitor the situation and will announce the resumption of the ferry services once the water level stabilizes and it is deemed safe to operate.