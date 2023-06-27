Inland Water Transport Employee Drowns To Death in North Guwahati

In a bizarre incident, an employee of the Inland Water Transport (IWT) at North Guwahati drowned to death at the Brahmaputra River after he slipped while jumping from one ferry streamer to another.
According to initial reports, the on-duty Inland Water Transport employee was allegedly making an attempt to jump from one moored streamer to another that was preparing to dock at the bank of Majgaon ferry ghat in North Guwahati after departing from a ghat in Guwahati.
Fellow passengers though made an attempt to rescue him after he fell in the Brahmaputra River, but, failed to trace his whereabouts.
Later, SDRF personnel reached the spot and recovered the body of the IWT employee.
The deceased IWT employee has been identified as Dhanjit Ignti.
A video of the said incident has already went viral on social media.