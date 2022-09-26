Guwahati-North Guwahati Ferry Services To Be Suspended on Sept 27

The ferry services connecting Guwahati-North Guwahati will be suspended from 9 am to 11.30 am on Tuesday.

The ferry services will be suspended due to Air Show by the Indian Air Force.

The program is held on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be performing a spectacular show in the skies of Guwahati on September 27.

The event will take place at the Lachit Ghat in Assam’s Guwahati on September 27 at 10 am.

Notably, Wing Commander Rupam Bordoloi, hailing from Guwahati is also in the squadron.

Suryakiran is an aerobatics demonstration team of the IAF. The SKAT was formed in 1996 and is a part of the 52nd Squadron of the IAF.