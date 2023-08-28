Guwahati-North Guwahati Ferry Services To Remain Suspended From Tomorrow

The Inland Water Transport Department (IWTD) of Assam on Monday announced that ferry services will remain suspended between Guwahati and North Guwahati from tomorrow onwards.
The decision comes from the governing body amidst an alarming rise in the water level of the Brahmaputra River.
It may be noted that the Brahmaputra River crossed the danger mark of 105.70 meters in Assam's Dibrugarh on Sunday.
According to reports, Brahmaputra was flowing at 105.72 metres at 9 pm on Sunday.
The people living in the low-lying areas were asked to vacate their hoes and move towards safety after several houses were inundated as the water level rose.
This comes after the Majuli-Nimati ferry services in Assam were abruptly suspended indefinitely due to the escalation of Brahmaputra River's water level, attributed to continuous heavy rainfall.
The Inland Water Transport department made the decision in response to the rising water levels.
The sudden suspension of services has left passengers in a state of unease and panic.