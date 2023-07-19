BREAKING: Another Ferry Stranded in Majuli With 40 Passengers Onboard

Earlier this morning, a ferry carrying 101 passengers was left stranded after it left the shores of Assam's Majuli. According to information received, the ferry had set sail at around 7.30 am early today morning from the Nimati Ghat and was headed to the Kamalabari Ghat when it got stranded. Apart from the passengers, the ferry is also carrying several vehicles including two-wheelers.

Meanwhile, a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was sent to the scene of the incident to take measures to bring back the passengers safely.