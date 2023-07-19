BREAKING: Another Ferry Stranded in Majuli With 40 Passengers Onboard

In just a matter of few hours, another incident of a ferry getting stranded in Assam's Majuli has been reported with 40 passengers on board on Wednesday.
This time, the ferry has been stranded in the middle of River Subansiri in Majuli.
As per reports, the ferry was en route to North Lakhimpur from Senimari Ghat in Majuli. After facing a technical glitch, the ferry was stranded in the heart of Subansiri, sources said.
Meanwhile, another ferry has been deployed for rescuing the passengers inside the stranded ferry.
According to information, the ferry was carrying 40 passengers, a car and over 25 bikes.
Earlier this morning, a ferry carrying 101 passengers was left stranded after it left the shores of Assam's Majuli. According to information received, the ferry had set sail at around 7.30 am early today morning from the Nimati Ghat and was headed to the Kamalabari Ghat when it got stranded. Apart from the passengers, the ferry is also carrying several vehicles including two-wheelers.
Meanwhile, a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was sent to the scene of the incident to take measures to bring back the passengers safely.