Guwahati-North Guwahati Ferry Services To Resume From Tomorrow

Almost after a week, the Inland Water Transport Department (IWTD) of Assam on Monday announced to resume of the ferry service from between Guwahati and North Guwahati from Tuesday.
The ferry services will now run until 8.15 p.m. starting tomorrow, according to the most recent announcement.
Earlier on August 29, the IWTD had decided to suspend the ferry between the two destinations owing to an alarming rise in the water level of the Brahmaputra River.
It may be noted that the Brahmaputra River crossed the danger mark of 105.70 meters in Assam's Dibrugarh last August 27, 2023.
According to reports, Brahmaputra was flowing at 105.72 metres at 9 pm.
The people living in the low-lying areas were asked to vacate their hoes and move towards safety after several houses were inundated as the water level rose.