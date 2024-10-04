Guwahati: Notorious Land Mafia Zakir Hussain Arrested After 6 Months on Run

In a significant breakthrough, the Guwahati Crime Branch has arrested notorious land mafia Zakir Hussain, who had been evading police for the past six months.
Hussain, who has long been involved in illegal land grabs using forged documents, was apprehended in Garchuk, Guwahati, during a late-night operation.
Hussain had been on the city police's "Most Wanted" list for his involvement in numerous cases of land fraud. The mafia had systematically taken over properties belonging to multiple individuals by creating fake ownership documents. His arrest comes after a recent crackdown by the Crime Branch, during which several land brokers were also detained in connection with the illegal land dealings.
Following a period of evasion, Hussain was finally tracked down and arrested from the outskirts of the city. His capture is seen as a major success for the Guwahati police, who have been under pressure to bring the mafia to justice and restore confidence in the region's property transactions. Further investigations are underway to identify other individuals involved in Hussain's illegal network.