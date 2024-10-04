Two Held For Abduction, Robbery Of Father-Son Duo In Guwahati

Two men suspected of involvement in abductions and robbery were arrested by Guwahati police on Thursday.
The accused, identified as Faruk Ali (24) and Amir Ali (33), were apprehended as part of an ongoing investigation.
According to reports, the duo allegedly abducted two passengers, Mukhlal Mistri and his son, both from Bihar, on the night of September 27. The victims had hired the suspects' cab (AS 01 DR 4925) but were assaulted and robbed of Rs 7,000, mobile phones, and other valuable items near the Jalukbari flyover.
After the incident, the victims reported the crime to the police, leading to the registration of a case (Jalukbari PS Case No-491/24).
The police then launched an investigation, utilizing the CEIR portal and tracking backward linkages to trace and arrest the suspects. The vehicle used in the crime has also been seized.