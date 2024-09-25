Guwahati: NSUI's Winning GS Candidate Joins ABVP After Forceful Abduction

Hirakjyoti Nath, who recently won the election for the post of general secretary at Guwahati's Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia College, has switched sides and joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) amid allegations of coercion and political pressure.
In a statement, Nath revealed that he sought the support of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) solely to enter the elections. He was reportedly in contact with the ABVP well before the polls and later confessed that his decision to join the ABVP was made under mental pressure.
Meanwhile, pictures have also surfaced where he is seen standing alongside other ABVP members while holding their party flag.
Earlier yesterday, NSUI workers alleged that Nath was forcibly taken from his vehicle by ABVP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) goons shortly after the election results were announced.
According to reports, their car was intercepted on the Six-Mile flyover in Guwahati, where the assailants threatened the occupants before taking Nath to the BJP office.
"Just like stealing MLAs, they now steal candidates who win college-university level elections. Questions must be raised as to which direction the student politics of present-day Assam is headed," said NSUI workers.