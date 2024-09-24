Guwahati: Winning NSUI Candidate Dragged To BJP Office After Election

Accentuating the ugly side of student politics, the winning NSUI candidate for the post of general secretary at Guwahati's Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia College was dragged by political opponents against his will.
NSUI candidate Hirok Jyoti Nath, who won the election to the post of general secretary, was forcefully taken from his car, allegedly by ABVP-BJYM goons.
According to NSUI workers, their car was stopped on the Six-Mile flyover in Guwahati by the goons who approached their car and threatened them. The accused then took Nath with them to the BJP office, as per the allegations.
"Just like stealing MLAs, they now steal candidates who win college-university level elections. Questions must be raised as to which direction the student politics of present-day Assam is headed," said NSUI workers.