Guwahati: OCs Of 8 Police Stations Transferred | Check Details

In a minor reshuffle in the police force in Guwahati, as many as eight officers in charge (OC) of different police stations across the city were transferred, on Monday.
According to the reports, the OC of Bhanagarh Police Station, Pranjit Das was transferred to Border branch.
Khetri PS OC Binanda Basumatary was transferred to RI CDO battalion, Mandakata, Noonmati OC Prasanta Borah was transferred to Dergaon Police Training Centre, Chandmari OC Tinkumoni Bordoloi was transferred to CID Assam, and Paltan Bazar OC Dipanta Phukan was transferred to RI 19th AP (RI) battalion, Tengakhat.
Moreover, Latasil PS OC Nitul Das was also transferred to Police Training Centre in Dergaon, Manjit Buragohain was transferred to Border branch, and Fatasil PS OC Debajyoti Phukan was transferred to RI 1st AP battalion, Ligiripukhuri.