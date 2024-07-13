Guwahati: Old Saraighat Bridge Closed For Maintenance

It may be noted that the concept of constructing a bridge over the Brahmaputra River was initially proposed in 1910 and gained traction during the Second World War. Concerns initially arose over the stability of the railway line between Bongaigaon and Amingaon following severe floods in 1942–43. However, once the railway line was stabilized, the decision to build the bridge was officially announced by Railway Minister Nitish Lagachu and Public Health Director Ranjan Malakar during the Budget session of Parliament in 1958.