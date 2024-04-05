Youth Dies After Jumping Into Brahmaputra From Saraighat Bridge
A youth allegedly died by suicide by jumping into River Brahmaputra on Friday morning.
According to information received, the youth allegedly jumped off the Saraighat bridge on the outskirts of Guwahati city, landed into the river and drowned.
The identity of the deceased individual is yet to be ascertained.
Following the incident, boat police sprung into action and located the lifeless body after a brief period of time. The reason behind him taking the extreme step couldn’t be established.
Recently, the lifeless body of a class 9 student was recovered from River Brahmaputra. The deceased, identified as Inzamul Haque, was a ninth grade student at Shankar Madhav School located in Noonmati.
Sources revealed that the boy had gone for a bath with his friends in the river at Soonchali area on Tuesday (March 26) after receiving the results of their final examinations.
However, he subsequently went missing in the strong current, his friends said.
The minor boy’s parents had been searching for him for the past two days and later found his clothes on the river banks. They informed the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) and his body was recovered after a prolonged search operation.