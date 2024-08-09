Guwahati: Old Saraighat Bridge to Be Completely Closed for Repairs

The following measures have been implemented:

1. The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Goalpara has been instructed to halt all goods-carrying vehicles and trucks from 7:00 PM on August 10, 2024.

2. The SPs of Nalbari, Baksa, Barpeta, Bajali, and Darrang districts will stop goods-carrying vehicles and trucks from 7:00 PM on August 10, 2024.

3. The SPs of Chirang, Kokrajhar, and Dhubri districts are directed to stop goods-carrying vehicles and trucks from 7:00 PM on August 10, 2024.

4. The SPs of Sonitpur, Nagaon, and Morigaon districts will halt goods-carrying vehicles and trucks from 8:00 PM on August 10, 2024.