Guwahati: Old Saraighat Bridge to Be Completely Closed for Repairs

In light of the proposed repair work on the old Saraighat Bridge by NF Railway, the bridge will be completely closed to traffic from 10:00 PM on August 10, 2024, to 6:00 AM on August 11, 2024.
The Assam Police Headquarters has issued directives to regulate the movement of commercial goods-carrying vehicles, trucks, and other heavy and medium motor vehicles (HMV/MMV) approaching Guwahati City and Kamrup Rural districts during this period.
The following measures have been implemented:
1. The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Goalpara has been instructed to halt all goods-carrying vehicles and trucks from 7:00 PM on August 10, 2024.
2. The SPs of Nalbari, Baksa, Barpeta, Bajali, and Darrang districts will stop goods-carrying vehicles and trucks from 7:00 PM on August 10, 2024.
3. The SPs of Chirang, Kokrajhar, and Dhubri districts are directed to stop goods-carrying vehicles and trucks from 7:00 PM on August 10, 2024.
4. The SPs of Sonitpur, Nagaon, and Morigaon districts will halt goods-carrying vehicles and trucks from 8:00 PM on August 10, 2024.
Additionally, vehicles traveling from and towards Upper Assam that do not need to enter Guwahati are advised to use the Kaliabhomora and Pancharatna Bridges as alternative routes to avoid disruptions.
These traffic restrictions will remain in effect until 6:00 AM on August 11, 2024, or until the completion of the repair work, whichever occurs earlier.