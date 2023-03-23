Guwahati: One Held For Smuggling Gold Worth Rs 30 Lakh

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Thursday foiled an alleged gold smuggling bid at Guwahati railway station.

Around 565 grams of gold was seized from a Rajdhani Express during an operation carried out on the basis of intelligence inputs.

It is learned that the estimated cost of the gold is around Rs 30 lakh.

One smuggler has been arrested in connection to the seizure, identified as Dharmendra Kumar.

Source said that the gold was being smuggled from Dimapur to Bihar, before being intercepted at Guwahati.

In another incident, Nellie Police in Assam’s Morigaon district seized fake gold items weighing over five kilograms and detained two people on charges of smuggling.

According to initial information, an operation was carried out based on specific information of a possible smuggling bid at Nellie in Jagiroad in the Morigaon district of Assam. During the operation, officials recovered three boat shaped items of gold from the possession of the two men.

Upon thorough inspection it came to the fore that the seized items were indeed not made of real gold, but were fakes. Officials mentioned that the entire seizure weighed around 5.4 kilograms.

Two people were taken into custody by the police during the operation for trying to smuggle the fake gold items. Police identified the two as Mohammad Abu Kalam and Mohammad Alaluddin.

Apart from the fake gold items, the police also seized three mobile phones and a motorcycle from the possession of the two.

The police suspect a larger nexus is at play amid recent spurt in seizures of fake gold items across the state.