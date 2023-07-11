Guwahati: One Held With Heroin Worth Rs 16 Crore at Sonapur

In a major haul, Assam police on Monday night seized a sizable amount of illicit heroin worth Rs 16 crore from a vehicle on the outskirts of Guwahati city and arrested one individual in connection to it.
According to the police, information regarding a possible drug deal was received either at Amingaon or Palashbari area, following which a team of police led by Addl. SP (HQ), Kamrup, Kalyan Kumar Pathak, launched an operation.
Police said that a group of Manipur suppliers (who were to deliver the contraband) had even selected and visited the areas for unloading the contraband. However, at the last moment, they decided to offload the contraband at Sonapur.
Accordingly, the contraband was traced in a Honda City. Police attempted to stop the vehicle at Sonapur Tollgate, however, the peddler tried to escape during which one round had to be fired.
Later, the Honda City vehicle was intercepted and caught. Upon searching, police recovered 145 soap boxes containing containing several packets of heroin weighing 2kg.
One peddler, identified as Mafizul Haque (34), was arrested in connection to it.
The estimated market value of the seized heroin is said to be a whopping Rs 16 crore.
Meanwhile, a case under the NDPS Act was registered against the arrested individual. An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.