Guwahati: One Killed, Two Injured in Chandrapur Hit-and-Run Accident

A horrific road accident occurred late at night in Chandrapur’s Gobardhan area, where a speeding, unidentified vehicle rammed into an e-rickshaw, resulting in the death of a man and leaving two others seriously injured.

The deceased has been identified as Ratan Das, while the injured victims are Rupali Das and her brother, Bipul Das.

According to reports, Ratan Das, along with his elder sister, Rupali Das and younger brother, Bipul Das, was returning home in an e-rickshaw from a hospital when tragedy struck. A high-speed vehicle crashed into their e-rickshaw from behind, causing Ratan Das to be flung onto the road, resulting in his instant death. Both Rupali and Bipul sustained critical injuries in the impact.

Local police rushed to the scene upon receiving information about the accident. The injured victims were immediately shifted to GMCH (Gauhati Medical College & Hospital) for treatment. However, doctors confirmed that Ratan Das had already succumbed to his injuries.