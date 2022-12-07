Guwahati: Enforcement Officials Conduct Operation Against City Buses

The enforcement officials on Wednesday conducted operation against city buses in Guwahati to check and deter malpractices. The operation has been conducted in view of public complaints and grievances against city bus services as per the direction of the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (M).

It may be mentioned that the transport department has made e-ticketing machines mandatory in all city buses for providing e-tickets to all passengers from November 1.

The transport department also made it clear that any bus found without an e-ticketing machine will not be allowed to ply on the roads.

An order passed by the district transport officer read, “It is a general information dispatched to all owners and association of city buses that from 1/11/2022 onwards any city buses will not be allowed to ply on the road without e-ticketing machine for issuing e-ticket to collect fare from travelling passengers.”

However, passengers face problem as the conductors charge different charges although they provide the e-ticket. When asked to the conductors regarding different fares, they said that the fares are different for buses of different routes.

For example, if a passenger travels from Chandmari to Jalukbari in Bus No 39 which comes from Panjabari, the fares are different from the buses that ply on Noonmati route. For this kind of differentiation, passengers have to face problem as most of them are not aware of it.