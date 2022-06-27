Guwahati: Over Hundred Join AGP Today

Around 150 people joined the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in a programme organised in the party office in Guwahati on Monday.

Among the people who joined the party are former Congress minister Mohibul Haque, former All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Rasul Haque Bahadur.

People from all sections including lawyers and engineers joined AGP today.

AGP President Atul Bora has appointed Jayanta Khaund as the finance secretary, Krishnakanta Das as the editor and Partha Pratim Bora as the spokesperson of the party.

Meanwhile, regarding the meeting of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) in Koinadhora, Atul Bora questioned media persons and said that the meeting was not a secret meeting. He also said that there’s no hard and fast rule that media should be invited to attend all meetings.