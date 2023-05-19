Guwahati: Over Rs 65 Lakh In Cash Seized From Tainted Official's Residence

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Assam, the watchdog that has vowed to rid the state of all corrupt officials, raided the residence of Minakshi Kakati Kalita on Thursday and recovered large sums of cash. Kalita, the assistant commissioner of state tax, was caught red-handed earlier in the day while accepting a bribe.
According to authorities, the raid at the residence of the tainted official yielded Rs 65,37,500 in cash. The search operation of her residence came after she was caught while accepting a bribe money that she had demanded from the complainant at her office in Kar Bhawan, Guwahati.
Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wrote, “Ref: Arrest of Minakshi Kakati Kalita, Asstt. Commissioner of State Tax. During search, an amount of Rs. 65,37,500/-( sixty five lakhs thirty seven thousand five hundred) has been recovered from her house. Further search is underway.”
It may be noted that Minakshi Kakati Kalita was caught earlier in the day by sleuths of the anti-corruption body in Guwahati on graft charges after she was found accepting the bribe amount that she had demanded from a complainant for reactivating GST online functions.
Notably, this was the second trap of the day for the anti-corruption body. It tweeted, “2nd trap of the day. @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Minakshi Kakati Kalita, Asst. Commissioner of State Tax in her office in KAR BHAWAN after she accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for reactivating GST online functions.”
Earlier that day, the anti-corruption cell arrested a Lat Mandal on bribery charges in Assam’s Kamrup Rural district. The arrested Lat Mandal was identified as Mahendra Nath posted at Nagarbera Revenuce Circle office in Kamrup Rural district.
According to the vigilance cell, Nath was caught while accepting the demanded bribe money from the complainant for issuing land patta documents.