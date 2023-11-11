Guwahati News

Guwahati: Parents Feel Betrayed after Daughter & Son-in-Law Siphon off Money, Loot Gold!

The daughter, named Angira Kashyap along with her Husband, who hails from Rajasthan reportedly mortgage their family house (Nabin Apartment) in Guwahati’s Geetanagar locality to obtain loan from the bank in the name of her mother.