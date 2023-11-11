Guwahati: Parents Feel Betrayed after Daughter & Son-in-Law Siphon off Money, Loot Gold!

A shocking betrayal leaves parents in distress as their own daughter and son in law stand accused of embezzling a sum, worth Rs. 38 Lakh in Guwahati.
According to reports, the couple also allegedly emptied the bank locker of their parents, making off with 40 tola gold along with the money.
The daughter, named Angira Kashyap along with her Husband, who hails from Rajasthan reportedly mortgage their family apartment (Nabin Apartment) in Guwahati’s Geetanagar locality to obtain loan from the bank in the name of her mother.
According to sources, Madan Khatoniar, Angira’s father, was an employee of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), currently going through a challenging economic state as they are facing difficulties due to the burden of loan.
The parents came to the police seeking legal justice after being overwhelmed by their daughter’s unbearable activities, whose phone is switched off from October 17, 2023.
Reportedly, further investigation is underway by the Police and necessary actions will be taken.