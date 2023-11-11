Guwahati Youth Commits Suicide Over Love Affair

In a shocking incident, a youth allegedly died by suicide in Odalbakra area of Guwahati on Saturday.
As per sources, the deceased has been identified as Rohit Sangma, a 22-year-old youth.
The reason behind him taking the extreme step is believed to be due to love-related reasons, said sources.
The distressing incident has left the community in shock and disbelief.
Earlier on October, another such youth committed suicide on the auspicious day of Vijaya Dashami.
The incident was reported at Dolormukh village in Dergaon.
The deceased was identified as Ajay Dutta.
As per sources, the family members of the deceased lodged a police complaint stating that Ajay had gone out to witness Vijaya Dashami celebrations when one Rahul Dutta got involved in a verbal spat with a truck driver over an issue.