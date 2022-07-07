Guwahati: Parimal Suklabaidya Inaugurates Wholesale Fish Market at Lokhra

Fisheries Minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Thursday inaugurated the Saraighat Wholesale Fish Market at Lokhra in Guwahati.

The wholesale fish market has been set up jointly by FISHFED, Assam and Saraighat Agricultural Society.

The wholesale fish market which has become operational will facilitate direct selling of different varieties of fish by fish farmers to retail outlets across Guwahati.

A live fish tank and weighing machine was also inaugurated by Minister Suklabaidya on the fish market campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Suklabaidya thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the flagship programme ‘Pradhan Mantri Matysa Sampada Yojana’ which has immensely benefitted fish farmers across the country, including Assam. "Assam has witnessed a sizeable increase in fish production after the coming of BJP led government in the state," he quipped.

The Minister also expressed his ambitious plan for full scale introduction of local fish in all the markets to push the state towards a healthy fish consumption state and contribute towards the good health of everyone. He also pitched in the importance of adoption of scientific and hygienic approaches in fish farming.