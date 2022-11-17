Guwahati: Patient Under Treatment At GMCH Goes Missing
A 21-year-old patient, undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati, went missing from the hospital on Thursday.
In what has become a common occurance, yet another patient has gone missing from the government-aided medical facility.
The patient was identified as Achitaba Dey, a resident of Bishnu Rabha path at Odalbakra in the Lalganesh area of Guwahati.
According to reports, the personnel handling the patient reported him missing at around 8 am in the morning.
The patient was reportedly undergoing treatment at GMCH since November 15 for some mental illness.
The parents of the patient are currently searching for him but have not found him yet.
Further details are awaited.
It may be noted that Dilip Das, a resident of Rongamati in Assam’s Dergaon, who was admitted at the casualty ward of GMCH on the night of August 1, reportedly went missing.
The patient was undergoing treatment for an injury in his right leg after alleged physically assault on him at his native place in Dergaon.
According to the superintendent of GMCH, Dr. Abhijit Sarma, the patient had been discharged against medical advice on August 3.
“We have lodged a police complaint. We have also checked the CCTV footages in which the person was seen walking in the corridors of the hospital,” Sarma added.