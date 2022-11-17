Guwahati: Patient Under Treatment At GMCH Goes Missing

A 21-year-old patient, undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati, went missing from the hospital on Thursday.

In what has become a common occurance, yet another patient has gone missing from the government-aided medical facility.

The patient was identified as Achitaba Dey, a resident of Bishnu Rabha path at Odalbakra in the Lalganesh area of Guwahati.

According to reports, the personnel handling the patient reported him missing at around 8 am in the morning.

The patient was reportedly undergoing treatment at GMCH since November 15 for some mental illness.

The parents of the patient are currently searching for him but have not found him yet.

Further details are awaited.