Guwahati: Tensions Flare As Patient Dies At B Borooah Cancer Institute

The death of a patient caused tensions to flare at the Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute in Guwahati on Wednesday.

According to reports, a commotion broke out after a patient died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The deceased patient was identified as Anima Das. Family members of the deceased leveled grave allegations against the doctors there.

They alleged the doctors and nurses at the hospital of showing negligence to duty.

Moreover, the family members also said that the doctor tried to threaten the relatives of the deceased who were present at the hospital.