Assam CM Releases Theme Song For 400th Birth Anniversary Of Lachit Borphukan

The theme song for the celebratory 400th birth anniversary of legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan was released at a special event organised at Assam secretariat in Guwahati on Wednesday.
The theme song was released by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has lent his voice to the special song.
Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma called out national media outlets for not properly disseminating information about Lachit Borphukan. He said, “There has not been proper coverage of Lachit Borphukan. For that reason, citizens of India, to this date, do not know about Lachit Borphukan.”
The Assam CM announced that programs will be organised from November 20 to November 25 under Lachit Divas. “The programs will take place both at district level, as well as international level. On November 18, military salute will happen across districts of Assam. Essay competition to be held at school, college and university levels on November 19,” he said.
CM Sarma further informed, “50 bighas of land have been acquired from the public at Jorhat’s Lachit Borphukan Maidam. The land will be officially acquired on November 20 and will be used for construction for which the government will spend Rs 12 crores.”
“Programs to show the life of the legendary Ahom general will be held at regional level on November 20, 21 and 22. The program will then head to Delhi where it will be held at Vigyan Bhawan on November 23, 24 and 25,” CM Sarma said.
He further mentioned, “Doors will be opened for public at Vigyan Bhawan from November 23. Union home minister Amit Shah will attend the program on the evening of November 24. On the day, the Assam public relations department will release a documentary.”
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the program on November 25 at 11 am. Around 300 party workers from various organizations will travel to Delhi on Rajdhani Express,” he added.
The Assam CM went to state that Lachit Maidam will be built at Hoollongapar in Jorhat at the cost of Rs 160 crores. “A 150-160 feet tall statue of Lachit Borphukan will come up and a guest house for visitors along with a magic house will also be built,” said CM Sarma.
Moreover, new history curriculum beginning from April 1 will contain topics on Lachit Borphukan. A Samadhi for the Alaboi battle will come up in Kamrup district of Assam and a 30 feet tall Hengdang will be built on the Alaboi battle, announced the CM Sarma.