Assam CM Releases Theme Song For 400th Birth Anniversary Of Lachit Borphukan

The theme song for the celebratory 400th birth anniversary of legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan was released at a special event organised at Assam secretariat in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The theme song was released by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has lent his voice to the special song.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma called out national media outlets for not properly disseminating information about Lachit Borphukan. He said, “There has not been proper coverage of Lachit Borphukan. For that reason, citizens of India, to this date, do not know about Lachit Borphukan.”

The Assam CM announced that programs will be organised from November 20 to November 25 under Lachit Divas. “The programs will take place both at district level, as well as international level. On November 18, military salute will happen across districts of Assam. Essay competition to be held at school, college and university levels on November 19,” he said.

CM Sarma further informed, “50 bighas of land have been acquired from the public at Jorhat’s Lachit Borphukan Maidam. The land will be officially acquired on November 20 and will be used for construction for which the government will spend Rs 12 crores.”