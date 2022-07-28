Guwahati: Pedestrian Injured in Hit and Run Accident

A pedestrian was injured after he was hit by a speeding van at Chandrapur in Assam’s Guwahati on Wednesday night.

According to local reports, the driver of the van was drunk due to which he lost control and hit the pedestrian.

Though the driver and the handyman fled from the spot after the incident, the city police have recovered many ganja packets from the vehicle.

The van was coming from Guwahati towards Chandrapur. The vehicle bears registration number AS 01 JC 1417.

The injured person has been identified as Pawan Das.

Further investigation is underway into the incident.