Guwahati: Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident

A pedestrian was killed on the spot in a hit-and-run accident that took place at Khanapra in Assam’s Guwahati on Saturday.

According to reports, the person was hit by a speeding vehicle from behind. The driver of the vehicle could not be trapped as he drove away his car after hitting the man.

The identity of the deceased person has not been known as of now.

The city police arrived at the spot after being informed about the incident in the afternoon. The body has been taken to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem report.

It may be mentioned that hit-and-run accidents are rising in Guwahati and other parts of the state. Earlier this month, two bikers were killed in a hit-and-run accident in Bokakhat. In July, a pedestrian was injured after he was hit by a speeding van at Chandrapur in Guwahati.