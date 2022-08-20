Flagship Programme of SEDP Launched in Mizoram

The Mizoram government on Friday launched the state's flagship programme, Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP) to provide direct monetary assistance to 60,000 household families.

The flagship programme of SEDP was officially launched by Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

The scheme will be implemented by nine departments in coordination with 11 district administrations and will encompass more than 70 different livelihood avenues.

Launching the programme, Zoramthanga said that the scheme will cover 60,000 beneficiaries, 1,500 each from 40 assembly constituencies.

He said, “The beneficiaries will be provided with monetary assistance to the tune of Rs 50,000 each to supplement their ongoing economic activities or to start the fresh one during the current fiscal.”

“The beneficiaries will be given Rs 25,000 in the first installment, which will be credited to their bank accounts,” he further said.