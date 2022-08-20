Flagship Programme of SEDP Launched in Mizoram

The Mizoram government on Friday launched the state's flagship programme, Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP) to provide direct monetary assistance to 60,000 household families.
The flagship programme of SEDP was officially launched by Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga.
The scheme will be implemented by nine departments in coordination with 11 district administrations and will encompass more than 70 different livelihood avenues.
Launching the programme, Zoramthanga said that the scheme will cover 60,000 beneficiaries, 1,500 each from 40 assembly constituencies.
He said, “The beneficiaries will be provided with monetary assistance to the tune of Rs 50,000 each to supplement their ongoing economic activities or to start the fresh one during the current fiscal.”
“The beneficiaries will be given Rs 25,000 in the first installment, which will be credited to their bank accounts,” he further said.
Zoramthanga also said that his government has allocated more than Rs 300 crores for the implementation of family oriented programme of the SEDP in the current fiscal despite the state losing over Rs 3,000 crores in terms of revenue grants, other central assistances and other financial devolutions due to the pandemic.
He handed over bank cheques amounting to Rs 152.99 crores to 9nine implementing departments during the launch.
The SEDP is the flagship programme of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), which aims at bringing sustainable development by accelerating progress in key sectors through exploration and judicious use of resources and maintaining equality and equity among the citizens.
The flagship programme has been partly implemented in the form of constructing roads, important infrastructures and projects and hiring teachers, among others, since 2019.