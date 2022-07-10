Guwahati: Pijush Hazarika Urges Youth To Adopt Fishery At Inaugural Fish Fair

Assam water resources minister Pijush Hazarika on Sunday attended the inaugural Fish Fair in Guwahati where he urged the youth to adopt fishery business.

The cabinet minister, who also holds the portfolios of parliamentary affairs, information and public relations, printing and stationery and social justice and empowerment, was part of the inauguration ceremony at Ganesh Mandir Indoor Stadium.

The event was organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam unit Fishermen Cell on the occasion of National Fish Farmers Day, Hazarika informed via Twitter.