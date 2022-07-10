3 Killed On Spot After Truck Hits Motorcycle In Karbi Anglong

As many as three people were killed on the spot on Sunday after a cement carrying truck rammed into a two-wheeler in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.
The incident took place at Birla in Diphu in Assam’s Karbi Anglong today. Three people, including a woman and a child were travelling on a motorcycle when the truck hit it.
They were killed on the spot. According to reports, two bodies are still under the truck as efforts are being made to get them out.
Meanwhile, the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained. However, they are believed to be of the same family.
The motorcycle that was involved in the accident had registration numbers NL 07 R 2744, while the registration numbers of the truck that caused the accident was AS 01 DD 9654.