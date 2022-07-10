3 Killed On Spot After Truck Hits Motorcycle In Karbi Anglong

As many as three people were killed on the spot on Sunday after a cement carrying truck rammed into a two-wheeler in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

The incident took place at Birla in Diphu in Assam’s Karbi Anglong today. Three people, including a woman and a child were travelling on a motorcycle when the truck hit it.

They were killed on the spot. According to reports, two bodies are still under the truck as efforts are being made to get them out.