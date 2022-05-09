Guwahati: Plantation Drive Carried Out at Two City Schools

The Guwahati Range Under Kamrup East Division as a part of massive plantation drive in School and College campuses of Guwahati City on Monday carried out a plantation programme at two schools namely Baghorbori LP and Baghorbori High School under Panjabari Forest camp by planting 45 numbers of native species of plants having important medicinal and environmental values and distributing 30 such plants to teachers, students and local people.

Sailen Barman and Amrit Ch Das, Head Master of both the schools extend their active support to the programme and addressed the students explaining about the importance of trees in context to the global environmental issues.

Rohini Ballav Saikia, IFS, DFO Kamrup East Division, Pranay Bordoloi, Activist and Editor In Chief, DA News Plus, Pranjal Baruah, RO Guwahati Range, Nirmal Deka, I/C Panjabari Forest Camp Participated in the plantation programme and gave a practical experience of tree planting to the students of the schools.

Amlokhi, Arjun, Modhuriaam, Bokul, Ajar, Mohaneem, Ronga Chandan etc. are some notable species of today's event.

All the 7 Beats and camps of Guwahati Range shall continue their efforts to plant 3000 trees in the current monsoon season only as a part of the 20 Point Programme under Ministry of Environment and Forests and Climate Change, Government of India.