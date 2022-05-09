Assam: Amit Shah Reviews India-Bangladesh Border Situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation along the Assam-Bangladesh border from the Mankachar sector of the state on Monday. Shah is in a two-day visit to the state to celebrate one year completion of the BJP government.

Shah, who arrived at the Kamakhya Hilltop via a chopper earlier in the day, offered prayers at the temple there before leaving for the Mankachar.

He was welcomed by officials of the BSF and the state government at the border outpost.

The home minister, accompanied by BSF officials, reviewed the border situation from an observation tower set up for the occasion. He was also seen interacting with local villagers, who had gathered in the area.

A flag march was conducted by the border personnel of both India and Bangladesh in the presence of the Union minister.

Shah is likely to discuss issues related to infiltration, cattle-smuggling, boundary fencing, river patrolling with senior BSF officials at the Sadartilla camp, sources in the paramilitary force said.

The home minister, who is in Assam on a two-day visit, is scheduled to attend several programmes on Monday and Tuesday.

He will also inaugurate the office of the Directorate of Census Operations, Assam at Amingaon at 3.30 pm and will also inaugurate the superspecialty hospital of GMCH in Guwahati.