Guwahati: PM Modi Launches New Mobile App ‘Assam Cop’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a new mobile application called Assam Cop in the closing ceremony of Maharjat Jayanti (75 years) of Gauhati High Court.

The app will help the police to identify stolen vehicles and take necessary actions.

The event took place in Guwahati’s Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra on Friday.

During the event, the Prime Minister highlighted the significance of Guwahati High Court and its identity. He stated that the entire Northeast's past is intertwined with it and the history of the area is also involved in the 75 years of the court. PM Modi emphasized the need to abolish old laws and announced that the government has abolished 2,000 such archaic laws.

The Prime Minister also discussed the importance of property rights and its impact on the judicial system. He stated that property rights is a very important issue today and the burden of the court increases because of this issue. To ease this burden, the government has taken technical advantage. Modi highlighted the importance of an alternative system of dispute resolution in the judicial system.

Further, Modi also mentioned that it is important that the law is available in the local language. This will help the people to understand the law better and avoid any confusion.

Modi expressed his concern over the number of prisoners unnecessarily trapped in jails. He stated that poor people can't come out of jail for various reasons and that's why the government has earmarked funds in the budget this time for these prisoners.