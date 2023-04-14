PM Modi To Arrive In Guwahati Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be landing in Guwahati on Friday on the occasion of Bohag Bihu for a one-day visit of the state.

While in Guwahati, PM Modi will be inaugurating several developmental projects dedicated to the people of Assam. Ahead of his visit, Chief Minister Himata Biswa Sarma informed that the projects have been undertaken at a combined cost of Rs 8,000 crores.

As per reports, PM Modi will be landing at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati’s Borjhar at around 11.30 am today. From there he will take a chopper to IIT Guwahati.

This will be followed by the PM inaugurating the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati, the first in the entire northeast which is touted to significantly boost the medical infrastructure here. While at AIIMS, he will be virtually inaugurating the much awaited medical colleges in Nagaon, Kokrajhar and Nalbari.

In a busy day’s schedule, PM Modi is slated to start the distribution of Ayushman Card to state ration card holders today in a symbolic manner. The state government in its recent budget had emphasized the scheme of health insurance, titled Chief Minister Ayushman Asom, on the lines of the central government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Ayushman cards will be prepared for 1.10 crore ration card holders. To mark two years of Himanta Biswa Sarma’s coalition government in state, the health scheme will begin on May 10.

PM Modi will then virtually inaugurate a world class research hospital at IIT-Guwahati. The hospital has been set up in a joint effort by the Government of Assam and IIT.

PM Modi will then reach Khanapara Veterinary Field from IIT-Guwahati in a helicopter and from there the he will head to Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra where he will attend a function at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra. PM Modi will attend the closing ceremony of the Platinum Jubliee celebration of the Gauhati High Court at around 1.45 pm.

After that, PM Modi will then spend some time at Koinadhara Guest House before leaving for Sarusajai stadium, where he was earlier slated to witness the mega Bihu event with Assam eyeing a Guinness World Record for the largest Bihu performance in a single venue.

However, Assam CM Sarma had changed plans in a sudden move which saw the record being created a day earlier on April 13.

While at Sarusajai stadium, PM Modi will virtually inaugurate or lay the foundation stones for three more projects namely- Assam Petro Chemical Limited’s (APL) 500 TPD-Methanol in Namrup, Launch of beautification project for Rang ghar in Sivasagar, laying of the foundation stone for 4-lane Palasbari-Sualkuchi link bridge.

Ahead of his visit, Kamrup Metropolitan district has been declared a ‘No Drone Fly Zone’ from April 13 to April 14. In addition, restrictions on vehicular movement has also been imposed in light of the PM’s visit.