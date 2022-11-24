Guwahati Police Declare Rs 2 Lakh Reward For Info On Ranjit Bora's Killers

Guwahati Police has announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakhs in exchange for information on the culprits behind the gruesome murder of Ranjit Bora in Guwahati on November 21.

Taking to social media platforms, the Guwahati Police’s handle has issued the informatory, providing a contact number for people to pass information to the police. “Information can be shared on WhatsApp 6026901247,” the post read.

Moreover, the identity of the informant will be kept secret, the police have mentioned.

It may be noted that Ranjit Bora, manager at popular milk brand Purabi Dairy, was shot dead in broad daylight in Guwahati’s Panjabari locality by unidentified assailants on November 21.

According to reports, he was carrying a large amount of cash to deposit at a bank when the incident took place. The cash was taken after the assailants shot at him.

Meanwhile, two accused were arrested by the police from the scene of the crime, however, more people behind the gruesome killing are at large and now the city police have asked for information from the general public.