Ranjit Bora Murder Case: Dispur Police Arrest Two Persons

Dispur Police on Monday night arrested two suspected persons in connection to the murder case of Purabi Dairy Manager Ranjit Bora.

According to sources, the police arrested the two accused from the scene where the incident occurred.

The police are interrogating the suspects.

The police have received several clues based on which they are investigating the matter.

On Monday morning, Ranjit Bora succumbed to bullet injuries at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after miscreants opened fire at the business man in Panjabari.

The incident took place while he went to bank to deposit money.