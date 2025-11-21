Guwahati Police Announce Traffic Rules Ahead of India vs South Africa 2nd Test at Barsapara

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Guwahati, has announced strict traffic regulations in and around Barsapara ahead of the 2nd Test of the IDFC First Bank India vs South Africa Test Series, scheduled from 22nd to 26th November 2025 at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium.

The measures aim to ensure the safety of vulnerable road users, including children, students, senior citizens, and differently-abled persons, and to provide free passage for emergency vehicles such as ambulances, fire tenders, and school buses.

Vehicle Restrictions: All commercial goods vehicles and slow-moving vehicles will be prohibited on key road,s including B.K. Kakati Road, A.K. Azad Road, A.K. Dev Road, Kula Basumatary Road, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path, Mora-Bharalu Path, Rajib Gandhi Path, F.A. Road, Dhopoliya Road, Bishnupur Road, R.K.C. Road, Birubari-G.M.C. Road, and Pandit Din Dayal Upadhyay Road from 6 AM to 6 PM.

One-Way Roads: A.K. Azad Road will be one-way from Lalganesh Tiniali to Cycle Factory Tiniali from 6 AM onward. Vehicles without car passes coming from Lokhra Chariali will be diverted at Lalganesh Tiniali towards Hayat Hospital. Kula Basumatary Road will be one-way from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali for vehicles with car passes only.

Drop-Off Passes: Vehicles with drop-off passes must drop passengers at Barsapara or Dhirenpara Tiniali and park at designated parking zones.

Road Closures: Mora Bharalu Road will be closed from both the ACA Stadium and F.A. Road sides. On Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path, traffic will be allowed only from NH-27 to Shyam Mandir and diverted towards Ganeshpara Tiniali via A.K. Dev Road and Banabasu Road.

Parking Restrictions: No parking on Kula Basumatary Road (Barsapara to Dhirenpara), A.K. Azad Road (Cycle Factory to Lalganesh Tiniali), and A.K. Dev Road (Ambari Tiniali to Champabati High School). Single-side parallel parking is allowed from Champabati High School to Garchuk on A.K. Dev Road and from Dakhingaon Tiniali to NEF College on Kanaklata Path.

VIP Vehicle Movement: Vehicles with VIP passes entering Gate No. 1B of ACA Stadium will not be allowed to exit until the match ends. Post-match, vehicles can exit via Barsapara or Dhirenpara Tiniali, but entry into Kula Basumatary Road will remain restricted during dispersal.

Authorities have advised commuters to plan travel accordingly and follow police instructions to avoid inconvenience during the Test match days.

Also Read: Guwahati Woman Goes Missing; Family Says "Achat App" Led Her to Traffickers